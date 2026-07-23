'Indian Idol 16' grand finale: Contestants, date, and more 

The judges, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah, have been instrumental in the contestants' growth.

Dadlani lauded their dedication, saying in a statement, "Reaching the Grand Finale itself is a huge achievement."

Ghoshal added, "Watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been such a beautiful experience."

Host Aditya Narayan said, "Every season of Indian Idol is special, but watching these contestants grow from their very first audition to the Grand Finale has been incredibly rewarding."