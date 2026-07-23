'Indian Idol 16' grand finale: Contestants, date, and more
What's the story
The much-anticipated finale of Indian Idol Season 16 will air on Sunday. After a journey filled with unforgettable performances and inspiring stories, the grand finale will honor the theme Yaadon Ki Playlist. The six finalists, Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Tanishk Shukla, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, and Suhail Sufi, will vie for the coveted trophy.
Judges' insights
Judges and host on contestants' journey
The judges, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah, have been instrumental in the contestants' growth.
Dadlani lauded their dedication, saying in a statement, "Reaching the Grand Finale itself is a huge achievement."
Ghoshal added, "Watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been such a beautiful experience."
Host Aditya Narayan said, "Every season of Indian Idol is special, but watching these contestants grow from their very first audition to the Grand Finale has been incredibly rewarding."
Grand finale
Special guests to grace the finale
The finale will be a star-studded affair with special guests from the music and entertainment industries.
Ghoshal and Badshah will be joined by Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar.
The evening promises to be filled with performances, celebrations, and nostalgic musical moments.
It will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.