Did you check out the recent single of Sonali Dogra?

Zee Music Company has released a new single on its official YouTube channel. Titled Jee Nai Sakdi, the track has a sad romantic element in it and its video features singer Sonali Dogra. The blend of rap in this Punjabi song makes it different. Also, the visuals are the USP of the track. Strangely, it has received just 15K views. Here's our review.

Audio It seems Dogra is not giving her full effort

Composed by Deep, the number displays the sweet and sour moments between a couple. Dogra, who is the only crooner, could have made the song more intense. It does not look like she is giving 100% of her efforts. However, the rap by Rawaab Del Rey brings in a kind of a western feeling to this Punjabi number.

Video Picturesque locales, aesthetic shots make the track look rich

The 3.57-minute-long track starts with a long shot of a boat house in Kashmir. Dogra plays Moses Marton's romantic interest, and acts possessively toward him. The scenes of shikaras, streams flowing in the background, and elegant bungalow describe the richness of the visuals. Further, the aesthetic camera angles are worth praising. However, the actors could have worked more on their emotions.

Significance Dogra's 'Allah Ho' rendition is still liked by the audience

Dogra, a Jammu native, is the winner of Voice of Punjab S06, organized by PTC, a singing talent show in Amritsar. The video of the grand finale of the show where she sings Allah Ho has received 4.5 million views on YouTube. She has a perfect pahadi voice and her style of rendition echoes that too. Sufi music is also her strong area.

Verdict A decent track with soothing colorful visuals, meaningful lyrics

Although the track is decent, the video takes it a step further because of its rich appeal. You will feel like going to Kashmir for a holiday. Verdict: The song and the music video get 3 and 4/5 stars, respectively (meaningful lyrics of Sukh Bhoru and Samar Gill and the beautiful locales of win the day). You can check out the song on YouTube.