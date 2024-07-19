In short Simplifying... In short In the upcoming 'Beetlejuice 2', new characters join the quest to find Beetlejuice, while Lydia, a widow with supernatural abilities, struggles to connect with her deceased husband.

The sequel also explores the tense relationship between Lydia and her daughter Astrid, who dismisses her mother's gift as a gimmick.

The film promises to delve into family tragedy and the impact of Beetlejuice's return on their strained relationship. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Beetlejuice' sequel brings turmoil for Astrid

'Beetlejuice 2' confirms second character death, unveils Jenna Ortega's role

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jul 19, 202402:10 am

What's the story The forthcoming sequel to the cult classic Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice 2, has announced the demise of another character, significantly affecting Jenna Ortega's role as Astrid Deetz. Known for her previous work with Tim Burton on Wednesday, Ortega portrays Lydia's (Winona Ryder) troubled teenage daughter. The return of Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, to the world of the living, will plunge Astrid into turmoil.

New faces

New characters join 'Beetlejuice 2,' Rory's connection to Lydia

The sequel will feature several new characters portrayed by actors including Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux. Dafoe's character Wolf Jackson and Bellucci's Delores are on a quest to locate Beetlejuice. Meanwhile, Theroux's character Rory has a connection with Lydia.

Family tragedy

'Beetlejuice 2' reveals Lydia's struggles, Astrid's father's death

In a significant revelation, the sequel confirms the death of a character who has never directly appeared in the franchise. The first trailer for Beetlejuice 2 confirmed Charles Deetz's death and hinted at another family tragedy. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ryder revealed that Lydia is portrayed as a "pill-popping widow" in the sequel. Despite her supernatural ability to communicate with the dead, Lydia has been unable to reach her husband, who is also Astrid's father.

Mother-daughter tension

Astrid's strained relationship with Lydia explored in 'Beetlejuice 2'

Astrid's strained relationship with her mother, Lydia, is due to her inability to connect with the deceased family members despite Lydia's supernatural abilities. Astrid views Lydia's gift as a "cheap gimmick," leading to tension between the two as seen in the trailer. The sequel will delve into this strained mother-daughter relationship and whether Beetlejuice's return will bring them closer or push them further apart.