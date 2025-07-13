Next Article
Kaliyugam OTT release: Shraddha Srinath's post-apocalyptic thriller
Kaliyugam, starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is a Tamil-Telugu thriller set in a gritty 2064 where survival means battling for every resource.
After its theatrical run in May, the film is now ready to stream.
Where to watch
You can catch Kaliyugam on Sun NXT with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
If you like dystopian thrillers, give it a shot!
Reviews have been mixed—while Shraddha Srinath's performance and the film's intense vibe got some love, critics felt the story didn't fully deliver on its big ideas.
Still, if you're into dystopian thrillers, it might be worth a look.