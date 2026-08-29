Kareena Kapoor to star in 'Mrs.' director's next?
What's the story
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to star in a new procedural drama directed by Arati Kadav, known for her unconventional storytelling. The film, which will begin shooting in September, is set in the 1990s and marks the first collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Kadav. The project is being produced by Harman Baweja, who previously worked with Kadav on Mrs.
Actor's perspective
Kapoor Khan excited to collaborate with Kadav
According to a report by Mid-Day, Kapoor Khan is looking forward to working with Kadav.
A source told the portal, "It's a procedural drama. Kareena is excited about collaborating with Arati, who is one of the most unique voices in contemporary Hindi cinema."
"In the last few years, Kareena has balanced mainstream movies with middle-of-the-road cinema. She wants to stretch herself as an actor and throw her might behind interesting voices."
Production details
Kadav and Baweja previously worked together on 'Mrs.'
The upcoming project also marks another collaboration between Kadav and Baweja.
The duo had previously worked together on the acclaimed drama Mrs., which starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.
According to Mid-Day, Kadav had started pre-production for the new film in the first half of 2026.
Further details about the project have not been disclosed, but it might be a Netflix original.
Career progression
Recent projects of Kapoor Khan
Kapoor Khan has been taking on a variety of roles in recent years.
She last featured in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.
Her next film is Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. It will release on September 18.