Kareena Kapoor to star in 'Mrs.' director's next?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kapoor Khan is looking forward to working with Kadav.

A source told the portal, "It's a procedural drama. Kareena is excited about collaborating with Arati, who is one of the most unique voices in contemporary Hindi cinema."

"In the last few years, Kareena has balanced mainstream movies with middle-of-the-road cinema. She wants to stretch herself as an actor and throw her might behind interesting voices."