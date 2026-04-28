Khan confirms '3 Idiots' sequel set 10 years later Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Aamir Khan just made it official: a sequel to the much-loved 3 Idiots is on the way.

The new film will jump ahead 10 years from where the original left off, and while it's still being written, Khan says fans can expect the same clever humor with a fresh twist.

He's genuinely excited to return as Phunsukh Wangdu and called the story by Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani very good.