Khan Devgn Shroff face Maharashtra FDA hearing over pan masala
Entertainment
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have landed in trouble with Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for promoting a pan masala brand.
The FDA says the actors broke state advertising rules, and their case is now heading to an official hearing next week.
Khan, Devgn, Shroff served show-cause notices
Earlier this year, all three were sent show-cause notices for allegedly doing surrogate ads, basically promoting an elaichi product by a pan masala brand.
Even after asking for more time to respond, the authorities stuck to their findings.
Now, the case moves into a legal phase where evidence will be reviewed and penalties could follow.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has also moved to Bombay Court as things get more complicated for these big names.