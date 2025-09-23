'King': Karanvir Malhotra joins SRK-Deepika-Siddharth Anand film Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand are teaming up again for "King," an action thriller currently filming in Poland.

Karanvir Malhotra (from "Andhera") has just joined the cast and started shooting for the film.

The film is also set to launch Suhana Khan's big-screen career.