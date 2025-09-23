Next Article
'King': Karanvir Malhotra joins SRK-Deepika-Siddharth Anand film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand are teaming up again for "King," an action thriller currently filming in Poland.
Karanvir Malhotra (from "Andhera") has just joined the cast and started shooting for the film.
The film is also set to launch Suhana Khan's big-screen career.
Film aiming for early 2027 release
"King" is shaping up to be a major release, aiming for theaters in early 2027 with a star-studded lineup that includes Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.
Filming at real European locations and working with international stunt teams promise a fresh look and next-level action.
Malhotra's role is still under wraps, adding to the buzz.