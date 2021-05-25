Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem
Entertainment

'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 04:25 pm

The video of Leave Before You Love Me is out now. The audio track, which marked the maiden collaboration between Jonas Brothers and American DJ Marshmello, dropped on May 21. Upon its release, the single earned some rave reviews from their fans, with many vowing to make it their next party anthem. And the video manages to live up to that hype. We review.

In this article
Music

The music is fresh, energetic, lyrics have a meaning

The music combines the strengths of Joe, Nick and Kevin's efficient instrumental base and smooth vocals, with the added oomph from Marshmello's EDM beats. The final result is riveting and energetic. The lyrics are meaningful, and talk about fleeting encounters that young people have, but are too scared to let them blossom into something meaningful, lest they are left nursing some wounds.

Video

The video is simple but gripping; conveys the energy

The video is simple but gripping; conveys the energy

We first see the four performing at a subway intercut, with visuals of these fleeting unsaid goodbyes. After a brief solo by Joe on the street, we are back to a concert-like setting, matching the song's high energy. The director of the video, Christian Breslauer, has steered clear of bells and whistles, keeping the act clean and simple. The music takes center-stage here.

BBMA

Jonas Brothers, Marshmello performed this single at the BBMAs

The trio, along with Marshmello, also performed the single at the recently held Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Nick was the host of the event that was held in LA at the Microsoft theater. He wore a daring green ensemble on the red carpet, walking alongside Priyanka Chopra, who wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana sheer nude dress. To note, she was also a presenter.

Work

The Jonas Brothers are also embarking on a tour soon

Apart from this, the sibling trio recently announced their summer tour called Remember This. The tickets for the same will go live on May 27. Notably, the brothers had taken a hiatus from collaborating for a good 10 years, before coming together again in 2019, with their smash hit Sucker. Separately, Nick also had appeared as a coach on the reality show The Voice.

Twitter Post

Tickets for the tour will 'go on sale May 27th'

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Deepika Padukone to play dacoit queen in Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Latest News

After Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Choudhary utters casteist slur, angers netizens

Entertainment

French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Sports

US: Indian-origin family returns $1 million lottery ticket to winner

World

CJI cites 'rule of law'; Centre's CBI chief picks dropped

India

HC allows woman's plea to abort 23-week abnormal twin fetus

Delhi

Latest Entertainment News

Deepika Padukone to play dacoit queen in Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Entertainment

Is Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' coming to Netflix this September?

Entertainment

'Eternals' teaser: Jolie remains mum throughout, her expressions entice you

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's 'Ashwatthama' to begin shoot in September

Entertainment

'John Wick' helmer Chad Stahelski, Cavill collaborating for 'Highlander' remake

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here are the best moments

Entertainment

BTS confirms debut performance of 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

It's a girl! Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome first child

Entertainment
Trending Topics