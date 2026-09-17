Why Disha's father sent Aaditya Thackeray a ₹500cr legal notice
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has been sent a ₹500 crore legal notice by Satish Salian. The notice is in connection with the alleged defamation of his daughter Disha Salian's death case. The notice was also sent to NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who had defended Thackeray. Citing discrepancies in the case, the Bombay High Court recently ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, which led to an FIR naming many, including Thackeray.
Accusations
Salian accuses Thackeray of damaging his reputation
Salian's legal notice accuses Thackeray of questioning his motives and portraying his fight for justice as "politically motivated, malicious, and actuated by an ulterior object" to damage his reputation.
The notice states, "The said allegations amount to a direct and serious imputation upon the integrity...of my client (Satish Salian), by portraying a bereaved father...as a person abusing the judicial process for an improper...purpose."
Demands
Salian demands apology from Thackeray, Deshmukh
Salian has demanded an "unconditional, unequivocal and unqualified written and public apology" from Thackeray and Deshmukh.
The notice also accuses Thackeray of "falsely representing that the CBI had already investigated the Disha Salian case" and given him a "clean chit."
It further alleges that Deshmukh called the case a "conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray," which received "widespread publicity."
Denial
Earlier, Thackeray denied involvement in Disha's death case
Thackeray has denied any involvement in the late celebrity manager's death case.
He took to X on Wednesday and said, "I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her."
"Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years."
The CBI named him, Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty, and others in its FIR on Monday.
Legal action
Legal notice demands specific duration for the apology
Salian's legal notice demands an "unconditional, unequivocal and unqualified written and public apology" from Thackeray and Deshmukh.
The notice states that the apology should be published in all major print, TV, and digital media platforms.
It also states that the video apology should be at least three minutes long and posted on both leaders' official social media accounts.
No response yet
Thackeray, Deshmukh yet to respond to Salian's legal notice
Thackeray and Deshmukh have not yet publicly responded to the legal notice sent by Salian.
The notice comes amid a renewed investigation into Disha's death case, which has been a subject of controversy since it was first reported in June 2020.
The case gained further attention after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died a few days later. Given that Disha had previously worked as a manager for Rajput, many thought their untimely deaths had a connection.