Why Disha's father sent Aaditya Thackeray a ₹500cr legal notice 

Salian's legal notice accuses Thackeray of questioning his motives and portraying his fight for justice as "politically motivated, malicious, and actuated by an ulterior object" to damage his reputation.

The notice states, "The said allegations amount to a direct and serious imputation upon the integrity...of my client (Satish Salian), by portraying a bereaved father...as a person abusing the judicial process for an improper...purpose."