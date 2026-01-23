Linkin Park concert in India: Are powerbanks allowed?

Announcement

BookMyShow confirmed power banks will be allowed inside the venue

BookMyShow took to social media earlier in the day to announce that power banks will be allowed at the Linkin Park concert. The post read, "After extensive discussions with the local authorities, we're happy to confirm that power banks are now allowed at the Linkin Park: From Zero World Tour 2026, Bengaluru." This decision has been met with excitement from fans who have expressed their gratitude in the comments section.