Linkin Park concert in India: Are powerbanks allowed?
What's the story
Linkin Park's debut performance in India at Lollapalooza India 2026 is a highly anticipated event for music enthusiasts. The band will perform this weekend, marking their first-ever show in the country. Ahead of the festival, the band will also hold a standalone concert in Bengaluru on Friday. In a major update, organizers BookMyShow have announced that power banks will be allowed inside the stadium during this historic concert.
Announcement
BookMyShow confirmed power banks will be allowed inside the venue
BookMyShow took to social media earlier in the day to announce that power banks will be allowed at the Linkin Park concert. The post read, "After extensive discussions with the local authorities, we're happy to confirm that power banks are now allowed at the Linkin Park: From Zero World Tour 2026, Bengaluru." This decision has been met with excitement from fans who have expressed their gratitude in the comments section.
Band's anticipation
Linkin Park's long-awaited debut in India
Dave Farrell, the bassist of Linkin Park, revealed that the band has wanted to perform in India for 20 years. "It's been on the table to play in India for 20 years," he said. Mike Shinoda also shared this sentiment, calling Indian fans "incredibly passionate" and expressing excitement about finally bringing their live energy to them.
Band details
Linkin Park's current lineup and festival details
Formed in 1996, Linkin Park's current lineup includes vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, bassist Farrell, vocalist Emily Armstrong, and drummer Colin Brittain. The Lollapalooza India 2026 will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.