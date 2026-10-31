Madhavan to headline Furia's horror film, filming early 2027
Entertainment
R Madhavan is set to headline director Vishal Furia's next horror movie, which starts filming in early 2027.
Furia, known for Chhorii and Maa, said Madhavan was his "first and only choice" and aims to take viewers on a horror journey they've "never experienced before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones."
The film is produced by Rohit Ranjan under Frostlit Production Limited.
Madhavan's horror credits '13B' 'Shaitaan'
Madhavan has serious horror cred from films like 13B and Shaitaan, plus he recently made a cameo in Furia's Maa.
With both their track records, fans can expect something fresh and possibly game-changing for Indian horror.
Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year.