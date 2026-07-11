Matt Damon picks Shekhar Kapur as his dream Indian director
What's the story
Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who is currently in Mumbai for the premiere of The Odyssey, has revealed that he dreams of working with director Shekhar Kapur. At a press conference, he spoke about his regret over not being able to work with Kapur on The Four Feathers due to scheduling conflicts. "Gosh, I mean, yeah... the filmmaker starting out that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur," he said.
Regretful reflection
Damon speaks about the missed opportunity
Damon revealed that he was supposed to star in Kapur's 2002 film The Four Feathers but had to decline due to a scheduling conflict. "I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, and I was really upset about that," he confessed. "I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie." "So I'd like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket."
Film's journey
'The Four Feathers' and its star cast
The Four Feathers, released in 2002, was based on A.E.W. Mason's novel of the same name. The film starred the late Heath Ledger as Harry Feversham, a British officer who leaves his regiment before they leave for Sudan. To promote the film, Ledger, Kate Hudson, and Wes Bentley visited Mumbai for its premiere with Kapur. The film also featured Djimon Hounsou in a significant role.
Role insight
Damon's role in 'The Odyssey'
Damon plays Odysseus, the legendary Greek hero and King of Ithaca, in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. The film chronicles Odysseus's 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Speaking about his role, Damon said it was unlike anything he had done before. He praised Nolan's practical approach to filmmaking and the dedication of the cast and crew from around the world who worked on this ambitious project.
Film details
About 'The Odyssey'
Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy adventure inspired by Homer's Greek poem. The star-studded cast includes Tom Holland as Odysseus's son Telemachus, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton. It will be released in theaters worldwide on July 17 in IMAX 2D and 4DX formats.