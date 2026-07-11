Matt Damon picks Shekhar Kapur as his dream Indian director

Regretful reflection

Damon speaks about the missed opportunity

Damon revealed that he was supposed to star in Kapur's 2002 film The Four Feathers but had to decline due to a scheduling conflict. "I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, and I was really upset about that," he confessed. "I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie." "So I'd like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket."