'Hi Nanna' duo to reunite! Nani-Shouryuv working on new romcom

Nani's decision to work with Shouryuv again was influenced by his desire to explore different genres. The actor has been doing a lot of action films lately and didn't want to be typecast in one image. A source from Nani's camp said, "He doesn't want to stick to a single image. That is why he agreed to work with Shouryuv, who came up with a breezy romantic drama."

Career update

Nani's lineup is filled up to the brim

After completing his current project, The Paradise, under Srikanth Odela's direction, Nani will move on to his next film with Sujeeth. Following that, he will reunite with Shouryuv for their new romantic comedy. The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026. Meanwhile, Nani is currently awaiting the start of The Paradise's shoot which has been delayed due to financial issues.