NCB arrests Ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 10:58 am

Actor Armaan Kohli is the latest star to get arrested by the NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case. The arrest comes after NCB conducted raids at his Juhu, Mumbai residence Saturday and allegedly found contraband there. Thereafter, the Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor was taken to NCB's office in Ballard Estate for questioning. He is set to be presented before a city court today, as per reports.

This is the latest update in the case

Mumbai | NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case, he will be presented before a city court today — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Details

Kohli's name came up after a city drug peddler's arrest

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told a portal that the actor had been searched under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. While it has been reported the raid went on for more than six hours, the official didn't reveal which banned narcotics were recovered. Apparently, Kohli's name came up after a city drug peddler was nabbed by NCB.

Investigation

Kohli apparently gave 'ambiguous answers,' leading to detention, arrest

The peddler, who was found to have links with Bollywood celebrities, was arrested as a result of multiple raids conducted in Mumbai. According to ANI, the former Bigg Boss contestant gave "ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB" after the raid and hence was taken into custody for questioning at the agency's office. This comes a day after actor Gaurav Dixit's arrest.

Similar case

Actor Gaurav Dixit was also arrested in drugs case recently

For the unversed, Dixit was wanted in connection with a drugs case from April this year. The central agency had searched his Lokhandwala, Andheri residence on April 3 and reportedly seized multiple drugs including mephedrone (MD) worth Rs. 1.5 lakh. However, the actor had managed to escape before the officials reached his residence. Finally, he was nabbed on Friday.

Information

Dixit's name, in turn, came up during Ajaz Khan's interrogation

Dixit came under NCB's radar after his name came up during Ajaz Khan's interrogation, reported Hindustan Times. Dixit was presented at a court yesterday and sent to NCB's custody till August 30. To recall, Khan was arrested in March and NCB held this ex-Bigg Boss participant was part of drug peddler Shadab Batata's syndicate. Recent months have seen NCB nabbing several popular Bollywood celebrities.