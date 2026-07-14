Neill dies at 78, 'Jurassic Park' star leaves lasting legacy
Entertainment
Sam Neill, the actor who brought Dr. Alan Grant to life in Jurassic Park, died at 78.
Over five decades, he built a legacy with standout roles in films like Sleeping Dogs and Dead Calm.
Tributes from friends and filmmakers are pouring in, celebrating both his talent and genuine kindness.
Spielberg, Dern, Marshall recall Neill's warmth
Director Steven Spielberg called Neill "exceptionally collaborative" on set and praised his warm personality offscreen.
Laura Dern described him as a loyal friend with sharp wit, while producer Frank Marshall shared memories of Neill's humor, like when he joined them for a Super Bowl ad.
Others remembered him as an extraordinary actor and a wonderful human being.