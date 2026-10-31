Pallavi LA 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' premiere reframes Ravana
Entertainment
At the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Sai Pallavi (who plays Sita) shared her thoughts on Ravana, saying he's not entirely evil and encouraging people to see both good and bad within themselves.
Her perspective has sparked fresh conversations about how complex Ravana's character really is.
Bisrakh and Sri Lanka honor Ravana
Ravana isn't always seen as the bad guy: some cultures admire his intelligence and devotion to Shiva.
In places like Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh, people honor his scholarly side instead of focusing on his defeat.
In Sri Lanka, too, he's remembered as a respected king and healer in local traditions.