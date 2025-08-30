Next Article
'Param Sundari' review: Janhvi-Sidharth's film is a throwback to SRK's romance
"Param Sundari," out now with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is basically a big shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan's legendary romance era.
The film, released August 29, 2024, follows Malhotra as an investor heading to Kerala in search of love—channeling the classic SRK-style romantic hero that's become iconic in Bollywood.
How does the film fare?
From dropping lines like "Haar kar jeetne wale ko bazigar kehte hai" to rallying his team during a boat race with a classic Khan song, Malhotra's character keeps the SRK spirit alive throughout.
The movie doesn't just nod at nostalgia—it weaves it right into the story.
You'll also spot Sanjay Kapoor and Renji Panicker in key roles.