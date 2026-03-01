'Malamaal Weekly' sequel in the works, confirms Paresh Rawal
What's the story
Nearly two decades after its release, a sequel to the sleeper hit Malamaal Weekly is in the works. The original film, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2006, featured an ensemble cast including Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, and Riteish Deshmukh. It was set in a village where a misplaced winning lottery ticket triggers chaos among those who want a share of the winnings. It was loosely inspired by Waking Ned (1998).
Actor's confirmation
Paresh Rawal confirmed his participation to 'HT City'
HT City spoke to Paresh Rawal, who played the ticket seller in the original film. He confirmed that he will be a part of the sequel. "Yes it is true. I am doing the film," he told the outlet. An official announcement about Malamaal Weekly 2 and its ensemble cast is still awaited.
Director's history
Similar projects in the past
Interestingly, Priyadarshan had previously directed a film in 2012 called Kamal Dhamaal Malamaal, which was considered a reboot of Malamaal Weekly. The film also starred Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Puri, and Nana Patekar. Meanwhile, Rawal is also attached to Bhagam Bhag 2, another sequel to the original 2006 film. In this upcoming installment, Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee.