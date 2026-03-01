The film is getting a sequel

'Malamaal Weekly' sequel in the works, confirms Paresh Rawal

By Isha Sharma 12:45 pm Mar 01, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

Nearly two decades after its release, a sequel to the sleeper hit Malamaal Weekly is in the works. The original film, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2006, featured an ensemble cast including Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, and Riteish Deshmukh. It was set in a village where a misplaced winning lottery ticket triggers chaos among those who want a share of the winnings. It was loosely inspired by Waking Ned (1998).