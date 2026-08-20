Jason Statham's 'Mutiny' accidentally debuts online before theatrical release
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jason Statham's upcoming action thriller Mutiny was reportedly available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US for a short time before being taken down. The film is set to release in theaters on Friday. Initially reported by hawk-eyed fans on Reddit, The Verge later confirmed that the full one-hour-35-minute movie was accessible on the platform for at least an hour before it was marked as unavailable.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Mutiny'
The Prime Video listing described Mutiny as the story of Cole Reed, who is framed for his billionaire industrialist boss' murder. Forced to go on the run, Reed attempts to uncover the conspiracy behind the killing.
The film is produced by Punch Palace Productions and MadRiver Pictures and distributed in the US by Lionsgate. None of these companies are owned by Amazon.
Leak trend
Other recent cases of film leaks
The Mutiny incident comes amid a string of recent leaks involving major film releases and technology platforms.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was reportedly pirated and shared on X two days after its theatrical release, attracting millions of views before being taken down.
Netflix's unreleased Nicolas Cage film Fortitude was also compromised after thieves breached the streaming company's internal servers. It has since led to a $105 million lawsuit.