Mira Nair's 'Amri': What role does Priyanka Chopra play? 

Mira Nair 's upcoming film Amri, inspired by the life and art of iconic Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil (1913-1941), has released its first look. The film stars Anjali Sivaraman in the titular role, with an ensemble cast including Emily Watson as Marie-Antoinette Gottesman, Jaideep Ahlawat as Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pakistani actor-dancer Madame Azurie. Chopra Jonas is also executive producing. Reports suggested last month that she had already shot her portions.

Film focus Film's narrative and supporting cast Amri delves into Sher-Gil's coming-of-age as an artist and a woman, her quest for self-identity, her defiance of societal norms in her personal life, and her resolve to create a unique visual language. The film is set in early 20th-century Hungary, France, and India. It also features Krisztian Csakvari as Victor Egan, Anjana Vasan as Indira Sher-Gil, and Jim Sarbh as Karl Khandalavala. The movie is currently completing production after filming across various locations in India and Europe.

Director's insight Nair on Sher-Gil's influence on her work Nair described the film as a deeply personal project, stating that Sher-Gil's work has significantly influenced her visual imagination. She said, "Every film I've made in the last several decades has been inspired by the art of Amrita Sher-Gil." "The bravery of her palette, color and framing of the ordinary people of India has eternally moved me."

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