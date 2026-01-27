Priyanka Chopra to speak at Harvard's India Conference 2026

Global actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be headlining the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University on February 14-15, 2026. The student-run conference will explore India's growing influence in global affairs. Other notable speakers include Dr. Shashi Tharoor , an Indian politician and author, and Amitav Acharya, a distinguished scholar in international relations.

Conference theme 'The India We Imagine' to dominate discussions This year's conference, themed "The India We Imagine," will delve into the "values, complexities, and possibilities" that are shaping India's future. The event is expected to feature a diverse range of speakers from policy, business, academia, and culture. Chopra Jonas's fans have expressed their excitement about her participation in the conference on social media platforms.

Career update Chopra Jonas's recent and upcoming projects Chopra Jonas was recently seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She is now looking forward to her next project, The Bluff, an action thriller directed by Frank E Flowers. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. It will premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

