Home / News / Entertainment News / Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10
Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 06:59 pm
Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10
Sessions Court agrees to hear Raj Kundra's bail plea on August 10

The bail applications filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe have been kept for hearing at Sessions Court in Mumbai on August 10. These pleas came after Kundra and Thorpe challenged the Esplanade Magistrate Court's order that rejected their bail applications. Currently, both are in judicial custody in the pornography racket case, which also ends on August 10.

In this article
Details

Kundra, Thorpe challenged Esplanade Court's order that rejected bail plea

The Sessions Court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of Shilpa Shetty's husband today. As per the update, notices have been sent to Mumbai Police on the bail applications. On August 2, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on petitions filed by Kundra and Thorpe challenging their arrest. Esplanade Court had rejected their plea, stating their release would "hamper the investigation."

Twitter Post

This is the latest update in the pornography case

Another case

Kundra also filed anticipatory bail plea in 2020 cyber case

Notably, the businessman was sent to judicial custody on July 27 after being arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. After this, his lawyers had filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court. To clarify, he had applied for anticipatory bail in a cybercrime case of 2020. The hearing for this case was adjourned till August 7 on Monday, reported TOI.

Reason

Here's why their plea was rejected by Magistrate's Court earlier

Before the case is heard on Tuesday, let's see why it was rejected earlier. The court said the alleged offence for which the duo was arrested is "detrimental to the health of our society", and "societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked." There was a possibility the accusers might tamper with evidence if released.

Information

The case is about the creation, publication of pornographic films

For the unversed, the case is "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." Kundra currently faces charges of cheating, "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays," and others. If proved guilty, he might face upto seven years in jail.

Happenings

Meanwhile, Shilpa posted first statement on the matter

While the pornography case is taking its course, the Hungama 2 actress posted her first statement in the matter on Monday. She said she will not be commenting on the case as it was sub-judice, so the media should not attribute false quotes on her behalf. "We don't deserve a media trial," her long note read, requesting everyone to respect their right to privacy.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Suriya signs four-movie deal with Amazon Prime, releasing from September

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

'Long COVID' is deeply concerning, says WHO; recommends medical help

World

Latest Entertainment News

Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday

Entertainment

'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Entertainment

Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attack

Entertainment

'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Raj Kundra scandal responsible for 'Hungama 2' being flop show?

Entertainment

Bail of Raj Kundra, aide denied; investigation gains pace

Entertainment

Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody till August 10

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's 4 employees become witnesses in porn case

Entertainment

Mumbai News

Mumbai cop dances his way into people's hearts on Instagram

Mumbai

I have lots of good offers: Neena Gupta

Entertainment

Padma Shri awardee Dogri writer Padma Sachdev passes away

Mumbai

Pune traders protest against COVID-19 curbs, say will violate rules

India

Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

India
Trending Topics