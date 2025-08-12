Next Article
Rajinikanth was super supportive while filming 'Coolie,' says Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna just talked about his "fantastic" time working with Rajinikanth on Coolie, the big Tamil film dropping August 14.
He admitted he was unsure at first about playing the villain but came around after several meetings with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
On set, he said Rajinikanth was super supportive—especially with Tamil dialogues.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2' at box office
Coolie also features Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir; Shruti even shared how awestruck she felt filming a close-up with Rajini.
Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.
The movie's launch event in Mumbai has fans buzzing—and there's extra excitement since Coolie is releasing the same day as War 2, setting up a major box office face-off.