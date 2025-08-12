Rajinikanth was super supportive while filming 'Coolie,' says Nagarjuna Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

Nagarjuna just talked about his "fantastic" time working with Rajinikanth on Coolie, the big Tamil film dropping August 14.

He admitted he was unsure at first about playing the villain but came around after several meetings with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On set, he said Rajinikanth was super supportive—especially with Tamil dialogues.