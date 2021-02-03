Any loyal MCU fan would love to have the most of Wakanda, and fortunately The Walt Disney Co. is listening. The entertainment behemoth has announced that Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler will create a TV series for its streaming platform Disney+. The series will focus on the legacy of fictional kingdom Wakanda, which was ruled by T'Challa aka the Black Panther.

Disney+ show to be different from 'Black Panther' sequel

The announcement that the title is in the works and will focus on the kingdom, was made recently. This will be different from Black Panther II, the sequel scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. Marvel President Kevin Feige told reporters that the company will not recast the ageless role of T'Challa, enacted by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer.

'To honor legacy Boseman helped us build, want to continue'

Feige had told about not recasting Boseman during Disney Investor Day 2020, while explaining the road ahead. "(Boseman's) portrayal of T'Challa is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," he said.

Disney chief looks 'forward to telling more great stories'

While talking about the project, Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, Walt Disney, complimented Coogler's vision and storytelling qualities. "With Black Panther, Coogler brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Coogler and his team," Iger remarked.

Coogler, through Proximity Media, getting a Disney 5-year deal