'Wake up...': Saif Ali Khan gushes about 'Dhurandhar' 

Song integration

Which track does Khan specifically like?

Khan specifically praised Shararat, a dance number featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. Instead of being treated as a typical promotional dance number, the sequence is placed naturally within the wedding setting. Khan said, "Imagine if that was to change the way of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you." "If you just treat it as a song...and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all."