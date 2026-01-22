Prabhas's 'Salaar 2' unlikely in 2026; talks yet to begin 

Actor's schedule

Prabhas's immediate focus is on 'Fauzi'

Prabhas is likely to be busy with the period war drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The actor is expected to begin production next week in Hyderabad. He will be juggling this project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The source told mid-day, "Prabhas will be managing Fauji and Spirit together for the foreseeable future."