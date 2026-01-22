Prabhas's 'Salaar 2' unlikely in 2026; talks yet to begin
The much-anticipated sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (2023) is unlikely to happen anytime this year, reported mid-day. The news comes amid speculation that the teaser for Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam will be released on Sunday. However, a source told the portal: "The sequel hasn't even entered the discussion stage yet, let alone a shoot timeline."
Actor's schedule
Prabhas's immediate focus is on 'Fauzi'
Prabhas is likely to be busy with the period war drama Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The actor is expected to begin production next week in Hyderabad. He will be juggling this project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The source told mid-day, "Prabhas will be managing Fauji and Spirit together for the foreseeable future."
Future plans
'Salaar 2's fate to be decided in 2027
The source added, "The fate of Salaar 2 will be decided only after the director wraps his current project with Jr. NTR, and Prabhas's dates free up." This is likely to happen sometime in 2027. Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with his pan-India action film Dragon, starring Jr. NTR, Tovino Thomas, and Anil Kapoor.