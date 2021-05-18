Salman's last five films' IMDb ratings didn't even cross 5

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 01:02 am

Salman khan's last five movies garnered dismal IMDb ratings

Salman Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood stars, who by self-admittance, resides in people's hearts. May be because of this blind fanbase, films with unjustifiable action, poor (or non-existent) storyline, and idolization of Khan worked at the box office before. But the performance of his last five films on IMDb suggests even his die-hard fans have had enough now. Not wanted Bhai, anymore?

'Bharat' came closest to the 5-mark at 4.9

IMDb ratings of Khan's last films suggest that the superstar has failed to cross even 5/10 score since 2017. During this time, he has worked in five films, namely Tubelight (3.9/10), Race 3 (1.9), Bharat (4.9), Dabangg 3 (3), and Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai. Interestingly, Radhe, Khan's latest offering, is continuously dropping in the ratings, currently standing at 1.7 out of 10.

'Radhe' became lowest-rated movie, succeeds 'Race 3'

To recall, the Prabhu Deva-directorial ranked on IMDb at 2.1 out of 10 initially. Since then, more users have submitted their scores, and the ratings have slipped. For the unversed, any user with an IMDb account can score movies on a scale from 1 to 10. At the time of writing, over one lakh have voted for Radhe, with most giving it one star.

#BoycottBollywood ruled the Twitter trends once again

So Radhe has officially become Khan's lowest-rated movie on IMDb, succeeding even Race 3. That's an achievement! Looking at the trend, it seems like Bhai isn't that wanted anymore, and ratings for Radhe might go lower. Supporting our claim is the Twitter trend #BoycottBollywood, which has ruled social media over the weekend, alongside #RadheMovie. These boycott calls were also raised when its trailer dropped.

People have pointed out they prefer story over mindless 'masala'

Now Khan fans, take heart! This hate isn't fixated, as IMDb ratings of other mass entertainers (read superstars) show that they also have had a poor run on the charts. Take Akshay Kumar, for example. His Housefull 4 received 3.5/10 rating, but films that were driven by content, like Kesari or Mission Mangal fared much better. So, Khan sahab, you know what to do.

'Radhe' is 'the third-most watched online film,' says firm

Meanwhile, given the pandemic situation in India, Khan went ahead with nearly no theatrical release in the country. As per Ormax Media, it was "the third-most watched online film," with 79mn views in the first two days. Dil Bechara and Laxmii were the first two.