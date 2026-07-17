'India's Got Latent' beats 'Dhurandhar' to top OTT viewership chart

According to Ormax Media's mid-year streaming report, India's Got Latent 2 topped the list with an estimated 38.5 million viewers.

The report titled The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (Jan-Jun 2026) provides a detailed overview of India's biggest streaming hits in the first half of the year.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup topped the list (246 million), followed by IPL 2026 (228.4 million), before Raina's show.