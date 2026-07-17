'India's Got Latent' beats 'Dhurandhar' to top OTT viewership chart
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was released on OTT after a successful theatrical run, has been dethroned by a stand-up comedian's controversial show. The second season of India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, has emerged as the most-watched OTT title of 2026 so far and third overall. It beat Aditya Dhar's two-part action spectacle Dhurandhar despite its massive buzz and star power.
Viewer count
'India's Got Latent' amassed over 38.5 million viewers
According to Ormax Media's mid-year streaming report, India's Got Latent 2 topped the list with an estimated 38.5 million viewers.
The report titled The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (Jan-Jun 2026) provides a detailed overview of India's biggest streaming hits in the first half of the year.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup topped the list (246 million), followed by IPL 2026 (228.4 million), before Raina's show.
Rankings
'Dhurandhar' secured 4th spot on list
Dhurandhar, which was released in theaters in December last year and later on Netflix, secured the fourth spot on the list with an estimated 35.2 million viewers.
Its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge came in sixth with 27.8 million viewers.
Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh's Made in India: A Titan Story was at number seven with 17.8 million viewers.
Other entries
Other titles in top 50
Despite its box office failure, Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab has found a second life on OTT.
It landed in ninth place on the list with an estimated 17.5 million viewers.
JioHotstar's Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, took the 10th spot with 16.3 million viewers.
Other titles in the Top 50 include Bhoot Bangla (11.6 million), Subedaar (11.4 million), The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 (10.4 million), and Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 (10.2 million).
Show details
'More about 'India's Got Latent' Season 2
The second season of India's Got Latent premiered on June 20, with the first episode featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests.
The episode became a massive success on YouTube, racking up an impressive 60 million views after its release.
The show continues to be a weekly event.