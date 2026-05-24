Screenwriters Association Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards was held on Saturday, honoring the best in Indian storytelling. The event celebrated writers who continue to push creative boundaries despite uncertainties in the business. Aryan Khan 's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was among the winners, bagging Best Dialogue and Screenplay in the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance category. Take a look at other winners.

Winners 'Stolen,' 'Haq' also picked up awards The feature film categories were led by the thriller Stolen, which sealed two major victories. Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar won both Best Story and Best Screenplay for the film. Reshu Nath won Best Dialogue (Feature Film) for Haq. Aranya Sahay won Best Debut (Film) for Humans in the Loop, while Best Story and Best Dialogue (TV) went to Pushpa Impossible. Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi clinched Best Story-Web Comedy/Musical/Romance for Dupahiya.

Other winners Other major winners from the night In the Web Drama category, Smita Singh won Best Story for Khauf. Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, and Tamal Sen bagged Best Screenplay for Paatal Lok - Season 2. Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay (Drama) went to Black Warrant. Anvita Dutt won TV/Web's Best Lyrics for Naseeba from Black Warrant, while Gulzar bagged Feature Film's Best Lyrics for Hum Fanaa from Gustaakh Ishq. Best Screenplay (TV) was scooped by Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi.

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