SRK's 'King' to roar in theaters on Christmas 2026

By Isha Sharma 05:20 pm Jan 24, 202605:20 pm

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand have confirmed that their upcoming film, King, will be released on December 24, 2026. The announcement was made on January 24, 2026, coinciding with the third anniversary of Pathaan. Along with the release date, fans were also given a glimpse into Khan's fierce new avatar in stunning landscapes and striking frames from the film.