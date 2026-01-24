SRK's 'King' to roar in theaters on Christmas 2026
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand have confirmed that their upcoming film, King, will be released on December 24, 2026. The announcement was made on January 24, 2026, coinciding with the third anniversary of Pathaan. Along with the release date, fans were also given a glimpse into Khan's fierce new avatar in stunning landscapes and striking frames from the film.
Twitter Post
Here's the explosive release date announcement
#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas#ItsKingTime#KingDateAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/a60zM0pc1s— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2026
Teaser reaction
'King' teaser: Khan's menacing look leaves fans in awe
The electrifying title reveal of King on November 2, which was also Khan's birthday, introduced his silver-haired, action-packed look. The striking dialogue "Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon" left fans in a frenzy. In the teaser, Khan appeared in a dark avatar with gray hair and a bloodied face. He held a King of Hearts card and said, "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi."
Film details
'King' promises to be a blockbuster spectacle
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is one of the most-awaited big-screen spectacles of 2026. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Deepika Padukone. Khan was last seen in Dunki in 2023.