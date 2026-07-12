'Running...triple engine': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Aamir's third marriage
What's the story
Veteran actor and television host Shekhar Suman recently took a satirical dig at Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt. In the latest episode of his YouTube talk show, Shekhar Tonite, he praised the wedding as a masterclass in forming alliances for politicians in power. He humorously suggested that Khan's personal life resembles an engine driver who adds bogeys at each station to create a fully functional train.
Comedic commentary
Suman's jokes about Khan's previous marriages
Suman humorously referred to Khan's first two marriages to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao as "alliances" that unfortunately didn't work out. He suggested that his third marriage with Spratt, his partner of over two years, should be termed a "mahagathbandhan" or grand alliance. "Our government can't run a double engine smoothly, and he's running a triple engine now," Suman joked.
Talent acknowledgment
'He is unique': Suman on Khan
Suman further said, "His talent is unimaginable. He's unique. He's like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together." He also humorously suggested that Khan had secured his "achchhe din" or good days for the third time with this marriage.
Political lesson
Politicians should learn art of forming alliances from Khan: Suman
Suman continued, "Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It's often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man." "Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Even PM [Narendra] Modi must be thinking that he just broke [Jawaharlal] Nehru's record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan."
Marriage details
On July 5, Khan married for the 3rd time
Khan, who first married Dutta in 1986 and divorced in 2002, then married Rao in 2005. They announced their separation in 2021. He recently tied the knot with Spratt on July 5 at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close friends, including Khan's children from his previous marriages, entrepreneur Ira Khan and actor Junaid Khan (with Dutta), and son Azad (with Rao).