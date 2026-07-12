'Running...triple engine': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Aamir's third marriage

Political lesson

Politicians should learn art of forming alliances from Khan: Suman

Suman continued, "Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It's often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man." "Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Even PM [Narendra] Modi must be thinking that he just broke [Jawaharlal] Nehru's record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan."