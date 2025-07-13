Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri radiate chemistry in Dhadhak 2 promotions Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

The trailer for Dhadak 2 is here, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi.

This time, it's not just about romance—Neelesh faces identity and caste struggles, while Vidhi comes from privilege and has to rethink her world as their relationship grows.