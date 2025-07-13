Next Article
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri radiate chemistry in Dhadhak 2 promotions
The trailer for Dhadak 2 is here, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi.
This time, it's not just about romance—Neelesh faces identity and caste struggles, while Vidhi comes from privilege and has to rethink her world as their relationship grows.
More about the film
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak 2 dives into how today's youth deal with love, family expectations, and social pressures.
Director Iqbal says the film aims to go beyond typical love stories by highlighting issues often left out of mainstream films.
Catch it in theaters on August 1 this year!