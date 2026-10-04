Siddharth P Malhotra confirms sequels for 'Ikka,' 'Shaque'
What's the story
Filmmaker and producer Siddharth P Malhotra is on a career high in 2026. He recently confirmed sequels to Ikka, the thriller starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, and his series Shaque: Trust No One, starring Parineeti Chopra. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about these Netflix titles and their reception.
Sequel details
What will be the storyline of 'Shaque 2'?
Malhotra said, "Ikka has broken records. There is Ikka 2 being worked on. Shaque has broken records, and Shaque Season 2 is being done."
He added that Shaque Season 2 will feature a new storyline.
"But season 2 is in the works. We are writing it," he said.
"We have been getting a lot of feedback. Even after one week, it's at number one. In my career, I haven't got so many calls for a series. Netflix is very happy."
Project overview
Storylines of 'Ikka' and 'Shaque'
Ikka follows a lawyer whose commitment to justice is put to the ultimate test when he takes on his career's most controversial case.
The film, which combines courtroom drama with high emotional stakes, explores how far a person will go to protect their loved ones.
Meanwhile, Shaque tells the story of Anvita (Chopra), a young mother whose daughter Apeksha is taken from her on the day she is born.
Project details
More about the projects
Speaking about Ikka, Deol had previously said, "Ikka is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make."
Meanwhile, Shaque stars Jennifer Winget and Harleen Sethi alongside Chopra.
The show revolves around Anvita's relentless search for her missing daughter over eight years.
Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Soni Razdan are also a part of the ensemble.