Siddharth P Malhotra confirms sequels for 'Ikka,' 'Shaque'

Malhotra said, "Ikka has broken records. There is Ikka 2 being worked on. Shaque has broken records, and Shaque Season 2 is being done."

He added that Shaque Season 2 will feature a new storyline.

"But season 2 is in the works. We are writing it," he said.

"We have been getting a lot of feedback. Even after one week, it's at number one. In my career, I haven't got so many calls for a series. Netflix is very happy."