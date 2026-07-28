D4vd to stand trial for murdering 14-year-old girl
What's the story
Los Angeles singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, has been ordered to stand trial for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The decision was made by Judge Charlaine Olmedo after a five-day preliminary hearing where prosecutors presented evidence supporting charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody without bail.
Alleged motive
Burke allegedly killed Rivas Hernandez for threatening to expose relationship
Prosecutors alleged that Burke murdered Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their relationship, which could harm his career.
Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman stated that the evidence against Burke was overwhelming.
"Based on the mountains of evidence presented, all of the allegations have been proved way beyond the standard required."
Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors are still considering whether to seek the death penalty.
Defense argument
Defense argued there was insufficient evidence
The defense argued that there was insufficient evidence to support a murder charge.
"There's no evidence that Mr. Burke harbored a deliberate intent to kill Miss Hernandez," defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski said.
She claimed communications between Burke and Rivas Hernandez showed "no threat, no evidence of a history of violence" and that he had "the opposite of homicidal malice" toward her.
Evidence presented
Prosecutors allege Burke dismembered her body in his garage
Prosecutors alleged Burke dismembered Rivas Hernandez's body in his garage using chainsaws, with DNA matching hers found on bloodstains from the garage.
They also claimed he kept her body in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him for months before it was discovered from the vehicle in September 2025.
Surveillance footage allegedly shows Burke was the last person to drive the car. The teen was last seen alive in April 2025, when she went to Burke's Hollywood Hills home.
Trial date
Burke is scheduled to be arraigned on August 31
Burke is scheduled to be arraigned (where the charges against the defendant are read out before a judge) on August 31.
He was arrested in April and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.
The charges could make him eligible for the death penalty.