Singer Shaan sparks singalong at Mysuru Palace Dasara concert
Entertainment
Shaan lit up the Mysuru Palace stage at the Dasara music concert this week, getting the audience singing and swaying to his popular Kannada and Hindi tracks.
The vibe was electric, with Shaan making it easy for the crowd to join in and just enjoy the music together.
Shaan impresses, Tanveer Sait felicitates
He mixed fan favorites like Yeno Onthara and Jeena Jeena with some fun impressions of singers like Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, and Sonu Nigam, earning big cheers from the audience.
The night wrapped up on a high note when Tanveer Sait, MLA, felicitated Shaan on the occasion, capping off a memorable evening for everyone there.