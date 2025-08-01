Next Article
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is pay-per-view disaster: Why fans are angry
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, dropped on YouTube as a pay-per-view at ₹100, but some iPhone users were charged ₹179—sparking plenty of backlash online.
Even though Aamir Khan Talkies admitted to the pricing glitch, many viewers still feel let down and are asking for an OTT release on platforms like JioHotstar instead.
Fans threaten to boycott Khan's films
A lot of people think ₹100 is too steep for a YouTube rental and say ₹50 would be fairer, especially since they'd rather pay more for a full theater experience than watch on their phones.
Since the film is only available through Aamir Khan's channel, calls for wider access are growing louder—with some fans even threatening to skip his future films unless there's an OTT option soon.