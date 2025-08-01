'Sitaare Zameen Par' is pay-per-view disaster: Why fans are angry

Fans threaten to boycott Khan's films

A lot of people think ₹100 is too steep for a YouTube rental and say ₹50 would be fairer, especially since they'd rather pay more for a full theater experience than watch on their phones.

Since the film is only available through Aamir Khan's channel, calls for wider access are growing louder—with some fans even threatening to skip his future films unless there's an OTT option soon.