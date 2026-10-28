SRK's 'KING' to have 'Deewangi Deewangi'-like introductory song?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, KING, will feature an introductory song similar to Deewangi Deewangi from his 2007 movie Om Shanti Om. The track will be shot with Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arshad Warsi, along with multiple other actors. It is being choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and shooting is underway.
Details
Shoot began on Monday
The preparations for the song's shoot began on Monday morning (October 26), with a grand setup being put in place.
A source told Variety India, "Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arshad Warsi are shooting their portions for an introductory song."
The source added that the track will have many actors coming together, just like Deewangi Deewangi from Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.
Song details
'KING' will also have a track with Deepika Padukone
Apart from the introductory song, KING will also have a track featuring Deepika Padukone and Khan. This song has already been filmed and shot outside India. However, there are chances that Padukone may return to shoot her introductory portion for this track.
The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.
Release date
More about 'KING'
Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is set to hit theaters on December 24. The film has already generated a lot of excitement with its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences.
Recently, Khan shared a poster of the movie in which he sported messy blonde hair and bloodstains on his chest.
The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Raghav Juyal, among others.