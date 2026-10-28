SRK's 'KING' to have 'Deewangi Deewangi'-like introductory song?

The preparations for the song's shoot began on Monday morning (October 26), with a grand setup being put in place.

A source told Variety India, "Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arshad Warsi are shooting their portions for an introductory song."

The source added that the track will have many actors coming together, just like Deewangi Deewangi from Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.