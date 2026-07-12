The film will release in September

Sunita Ahuja to debut with son Yash in Ektaa's film

By Isha Sharma 12:49 pm Jul 12, 202612:49 pm

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Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has confirmed that she will be making her acting debut alongside their son Yash Ahuja. The mother-son duo will be launched in a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, which is scheduled for a September release. In an interview with ANI, Ahuja revealed that she will play Yash's mother in the upcoming movie.