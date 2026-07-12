Sunita Ahuja to debut with son Yash in Ektaa's film
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has confirmed that she will be making her acting debut alongside their son Yash Ahuja. The mother-son duo will be launched in a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, which is scheduled for a September release. In an interview with ANI, Ahuja revealed that she will play Yash's mother in the upcoming movie.
Details
Ahuja on her upcoming film
Ahuja said, "Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi." "Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon." "Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon... Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain."
Request
'Give my son the same love you have given me'
Ahuja further asked everyone to shower her son with the same love and blessings that they have always given her. She said, "Main bas itna kehna chahti hoon ki aap sab mere bete Yash ko bhi wahi pyaar aur aashirwad dijiye jo aapne hamesha mujhe diya hai." Notably, Ahuja and Govinda's daughter, Tina, has already entered the acting world. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.
Reality show
Ahuja was last seen on 'Lock Upp'
Ahuja was recently seen on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. On the show, she formed close friendships with several contestants, especially actor Ram Kapoor. She recently quit the project due to health issues.