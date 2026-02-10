JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav offers ₹11L to Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently in custody over a long-standing check-bounce case . In this hour of crisis, former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has come forward to help. On Tuesday, he announced financial support of ₹11 lakh for the actor, who was recently sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and check-bounce case related to an old loan.

Legal proceedings What is the case all about? The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film's failure at the box office led to financial difficulties, resulting in legal action over unpaid debts. Reacting to the situation, Tej Pratap expressed his support on social media after learning about the actor's condition through a post by his elder brother, Rao Inderjit Yadav.

Statement Tej Pratap's heartfelt post for Yadav Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi, "I just learned about the grief and suffering of the family of Rajpal Yadav ji through a post by my elder brother Rao Inderjit Yadav ji." "In this extremely difficult time, the entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family and I stand firmly with the bereaved family with our deepest condolences and solidarity."

Advertisement

Industry support Support from fellow actors The film fraternity has also come out in support of Yadav. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary have publicly offered their help amid the legal crisis. Choudhary urged filmmakers and producers to step up and assist. Sood, on the other hand, announced on X that he would cast Yadav in his film and called on other filmmakers to help him, too.

Advertisement