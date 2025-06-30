How Tom Ripley became cinema's most charming anti-hero

The character of Tom Ripley, as conceived by Patricia Highsmith, has always been a captivating one in US cinema. From being a complex mind to a morally ambiguous anti-hero, Ripley has been depicted in multiple films over the years. Each adaptation offers a unique take on this fascinating character, showcasing the evolution of society and cinema. Here's how Ripley changed on the big screen.

Drive 1 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' adaptation One of the most famous adaptations of Highsmith's novel is The Talented Mr. Ripley, released in 1999. Directed by Anthony Minghella, the film stars Matt Damon as Tom Ripley. The movie focuses on psychological tension and themes of identity and deception. It received acclaim for its performances and visual style, greatly boosting the character's appeal in contemporary cinema.

Drive 2 Earlier portrayals: 'Purple Noon' Before The Talented Mr. Ripley, we had Purple Noon, a French-Italian adaptation released in 1960. Directed by René Clement, the film featured Alain Delon as Tom Ripley. Although it wasn't an American production, it set a precedent for later portrayals with its emphasis on suspense and moral complexity. The film's success established the international appeal of Highsmith's creation.

Drive 3 Modern interpretations: 'Ripley's Game' In 2002, John Malkovich stepped into the shoes of Tom Ripley in Ripley's Game. This adaptation gives us an older version of the character who is more settled but still manipulative. The power dynamics and morality in crime narratives are explored in this movie. Malkovich's performance added depth to the character but kept the enigma alive.