'Stranger Things': The untold story behind Eleven's waffles

In the hit series Stranger Things , Eleven's love for waffles became an iconic part of her character. While many fans have tried replicating these waffles at home, here are some lesser-known secrets behind their creation and significance in the show. Read on to know the intriguing aspects of Eleven's waffles that might surprise even the most dedicated fans.

Backstory The origin of Eleven's waffle obsession Believe it or not, Eleven's love for waffles wasn't just a random pick by the creators. The inspiration came from real-life stories and cultural references from the 1980s. Back then, convenience foods became a craze, and waffles were a staple in most households. The show's creators wanted to give a nod to this cultural phenomenon through Eleven's character, making her love for waffles nostalgic and relatable.

Symbolism How waffles became a symbol Waffles in Stranger Things are more than just food; they are a comfort, a symbol of normalcy for Eleven amidst the chaos. Her love for them underscores the longing for a regular childhood experience, something she was deprived of due to her extraordinary circumstances. This symbolism adds a layer to her character and resonates with viewers who know the value of small comforts in tough times.

Production insights Behind-the-scenes production details The production team was meticulous while incorporating waffles in scenes with Eleven. To ensure consistency in appearance and texture from episode to episode, they used specific brands known for their quality. Even the props were carefully selected to ensure authenticity, which added a lot to the show's overall aesthetic appeal.