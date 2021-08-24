Study finds Eminem fans spend most; Drake, Travis Scott follow

New study finds how expensive it is to be a musical artist's superfan

Being a dedicated fan of any musical artist comes with a lot of responsibilities. Apart from buying their music and attending concerts, people end up buying their star's special edition albums, merch, and even collaboration material. Now, a new study calculated the cost of being a devoted fan. It concluded you might be shelling out the most if you are an Eminem fan.

Top five have significantly costlier gig ticket prices

Eminem is followed by Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar in the top five most expensive modern pop acts for superfans. The study took into account the career longevity of the artist, the number of albums they have released, and the average price of a ticket to their shows. The top five had significantly higher gig ticket prices, when compared to others.

Average Eminem fan spends $2,967 to support their artist

The study conducted by Money.co.uk noted that the artists' signed merchandise is what puts the rappers in the "super expensive category." While an average Eminem fan spends $2,966.66, being devoted to Scott can cost you $2,244.39, followed by Drake fans at $1,543.42. The Stan singer's signed merchandise can go as high as $2,760, whilst the SICKO MODE rapper has material selling for $1,995.

Jay-Z's official paraphernalia are priced the highest

West holds the fourth spot on the expensive list with $1,395.56 and Lamar is at $1,231.31. Although Jay-Z is at the sixth spot ($1,022.53), his official paraphernalia is set at the highest rate. Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, BTS, and P!nk make up the top 10. While studying top 65 musical artists of this past decade, the team also made a "cheapest musical acts" list.

Trying to catch BTS live might be tough on finances

Flo Rida, Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Doja Cat, and Lorde have kept their superfan starter pack the cheapest, with all of them being less than $210. You might need to spend $80-95 to catch a mega popstar live, however Flo Rida charges around $48 for a seat roughly. Concert tickets of other artists say BTS, are likely to burn a much bigger hole in your pockets.