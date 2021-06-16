Just in two days, BTS became richer by Rs. 524cr!

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 08:01 pm

BTS virtual concert becomes huge hit, earns them 80 billion

BTS concluded their eighth anniversary celebration recently with a virtual fan event called Muster Sowoozoo, held on June 13 and 14. The concert-type event was attended by almost 1.33 million paid viewers from over 190 countries across the world. This obviously translated in humongous revenue, which apparently stands around $71 million or Rs. 524 crore! Now, if this isn't smooth like butter, what is?

Information

Most revenue came from ticket sales to the event

The tickets of the event available were of two types: The standard ones cost approximately $44.30 (Rs. 3,230) and the higher end 4K ticket cost approximately $53.3 (Rs. 3,900). To note, tickets brought in revenue of approximately $59 million- $70.9 million (Rs. 432-519 crore).

Details

Fans treated with performances, joined and enjoyed virtually

At the event, a big screen was placed below the outdoor stage, where the septet performed, and the ARMY could be seen enjoying themselves to the tunes. They sang their recent hits like, Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite, Stay and Fly To My Room. The boys thanked their fans by sharing cute behind-the-scenes from their stage. Further, BTS announced a new Butter CD.

Announcement

New 'Butter' CD announced instead of a new album

The fans, who were waiting for a new album to be announced at the event, were instead treated with the information of a new Butter CD. According to reports, there will be two versions of the physical CD titled Peaches and Cream. There will also be one new track released with the CD. The grand event also closed the two-week long BTS Festa.

Information

The event also concluded BTS Festa 2021

BTS Festa is an annual event that lasts for a fortnight, during which they observe their debut anniversary. The band does various things to celebrate that achievement, like recreating old photos, releasing unseen videos etc. This year, their leader RM dropped his solo new track called Bicycle. They also released a video, Mission! BTS 4 Cuts, where the members gave tasks to each other.

Conclusion

'Hope you all stay strong', band's concluding message

While ending the festa and the event, the boys had an emotional message for their fans. They said, "We had so much fun today. We can't wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space. We hope the situation gets better as soon as possible so we can meet each other. We hope you all stay strong."