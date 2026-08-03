TV actor Bhattacharjee emotional on Instagram as floods hit family
Entertainment
TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee got emotional on Instagram as she shared how the Assam floods have hit her family hard.
Her mother is stranded in Nazira, and both her grandmother's and aunt's homes are completely underwater.
"Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up," she said, reflecting on the loss.
Assam offers ₹75,000 per household
While their old house in Nazira escaped major damage, Devoleena admitted she held back from speaking earlier because it was just too overwhelming.
The Assam government has stepped in with around ₹75,000 relief per affected household. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively monitoring aid efforts, but the situation remains tough.
Upper Assam has seen 85 deaths so far, with 1,36,200 people affected.