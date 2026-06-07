Vikram Bhatt reveals he 'almost died' in Udaipur jail

Industry response

Bhatt revealed Bollywood stars called him after his release

After his release, Bhatt revealed that several Bollywood stars reached out to him. He thanked Sanjay Dutt for calling him, even though they have never worked together. On the other hand, he said Akshay Kumar didn't call him because "he is not my friend." Speaking about Ajay Devgn, he said, "He called because he is my childhood friend." Addressing the allegations against him, Bhatt maintained that the charges lack substance and expressed confidence in eventual justice.