Vikram Bhatt reveals he 'almost died' in Udaipur jail
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently opened up about his 70-day stay in Udaipur jail. He was arrested over a dispute regarding a biopic on Indira Murdia, the late wife of Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bhatt shared how he made friends during this tough time, battled a health crisis, and rediscovered the raw, real India.
Unexpected bonds
The filmmaker was given the nickname Bhishma Pitamah
Bhatt revealed that he shared a barrack with 60-80 inmates and was surprised by the kindness he received from them. "I saw a different India there. I discovered what friendship really means." "They wouldn't let me do anything. They would bring me my food and take care of my clothes." The filmmaker said he was even given the nickname Bhishma Pitamah by his fellow inmates.
Support from unexpected quarters
He also praised the jail staff for their kindness
Bhatt also said that the kindness extended to him by the prison staff and constables. "Even when my health was bad, the constables and jail authorities were very supportive. People whom you might not expect to be kind were actually the kindest." He added, "I made some friends there for life because they protected me with their lives."
Cultural immersion
'This is the India that watches our films'
Bhatt said his time in jail gave him a chance to connect with people from different backgrounds. "When you're inside with these people, who else are you going to talk to? If you don't become friends with them, then with whom will you?" "This is the India that watches our films. I got to meet that India again."
Health crisis
He almost died in jail
The filmmaker also opened up about his health issues during his time in jail. He suffers from an autoimmune disease called axial spondyloarthritis that causes pain in the joints and muscles. "I almost died there in jail. I suffer from an autoimmune condition...I have pain in my joints and muscles, and there you have to sleep on a mat on the floor. It was December and January, and it was extremely cold."
Medical neglect
He developed jaundice and was taken to a hospital
Bhatt also developed jaundice during his stay and asked to be taken to a hospital. "I also got jaundice and kept telling the authorities to take me to a hospital." "At night, I would get such high fever from the cold that the people in my barrack would give me their blankets. Even then, I would keep shivering." He survived on a strict diet of gram, water, and fruits and began to recover.
Industry response
Bhatt revealed Bollywood stars called him after his release
After his release, Bhatt revealed that several Bollywood stars reached out to him. He thanked Sanjay Dutt for calling him, even though they have never worked together. On the other hand, he said Akshay Kumar didn't call him because "he is not my friend." Speaking about Ajay Devgn, he said, "He called because he is my childhood friend." Addressing the allegations against him, Bhatt maintained that the charges lack substance and expressed confidence in eventual justice.
Case details
Everything to know about the case
Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested in December 2025 over a dispute regarding a biopic on Murdia. The FIR stated that Ajat met Bhatt in Mumbai in April 2024 to discuss the film. However, differences over financial matters led to legal proceedings. They were granted bail in February this year. On the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past (Haunted 2).