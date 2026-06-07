'I was broke, struggling director': Vikram Bhatt recalls dating Sushmita
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently opened up about his financial struggles while dating actor Sushmita Sen. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that despite directing big stars like Aamir Khan, he was "broke" during their relationship. "I was a struggling director. Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the," he said. "I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe...but I had no money." "I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived like a fakira."
Relationship origin
Brief history of Bhatt-Sen's relationship
Bhatt and Sen started dating while working on the 1996 psychological thriller Dastak, which was Sen's acting debut. At that time, Bhatt was assisting director Mahesh Bhatt. Despite their romance ending, he has no hard feelings toward any of his ex-girlfriends. "Whoever came into my life, has done something good," he said. "When I look back, I have love and admiration for everybody in my life. They've always given me something."
Similar sentiments
Lalit Modi also spoke about his relationship with Sen
Businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also spoke about his relationship with the actor. "There wasn't a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything," he said in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. "I was like a kept boyfriend. She was truly a diamond. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt."
Personal life
Bhatt's past relationships; legal troubles
After his relationship with Sen, Bhatt dated actor Ameesha Patel from 2002 to 2007. The two met while working on Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. Meanwhile, Bhatt and his wife, art curator Shwetambari Soni, were arrested in December for cheating and criminal breach of trust in a film project. The Rajasthan High Court denied them bail in January, but the Supreme Court granted it in February.