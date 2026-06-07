'I was broke, struggling director': Vikram Bhatt recalls dating Sushmita

Similar sentiments

Lalit Modi also spoke about his relationship with Sen

Businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also spoke about his relationship with the actor. "There wasn't a time I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything," he said in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. "I was like a kept boyfriend. She was truly a diamond. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt."