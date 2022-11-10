Entertainment

Vir Das's Bengaluru show canceled following objections from right-wing group

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Vir Das was supposed to perform in Bengaluru on Thursday

Stand-up comedian Vir Das took to his Instagram space and announced on Thursday that his show in Bengaluru, which was supposed to happen on the same day, was canceled. The cancellation comes days after a right-wing organization alleged that Das hurt Hindu sentiments and represented India in a bad light during his previous shows. Dive in to know more.

Announcement Das apologized for the change in plan

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon," Das said in his social media post, apologizing for the inconvenience. He added that the tickets can be refunded or transferred. Das's show was supposed to happen in Bengaluru's Chowdiah Memorial Hall. A case was filed against him by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti with the Vyalikaval Police Station.

Instagram Post Das didn't mention any reason behind postponement

The spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sri Mohan Gowda alleged that Das made derogatory comments. "He made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the Nation," he said. "He had said that 'In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night' during the performance," the spokesperson said.

Looking back Das's 'Two Indias' monologue attracted flak, complaints last year, too

Last year, too, complaints were filed against Das after his monologue, Two Indias, went viral. He had tweeted a statement as a reaction. "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it." "It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love."

Update Meanwhile, another case was filed against Das recently

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Mumbai Police booked the actor, OTT platform Netflix, and two others under the Copyright Act based on a complaint from theater producer Ashwin Gidwani earlier in November. The accused reportedly violated an agreement of a 2010 show. It was alleged that the accused used the same concept and content for a 2020 show titled Virdas for India.