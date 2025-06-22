Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists killed in encounter; bodies recovered

In a major anti-Maoist operation, security forces killed seven Maoists, including two top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh 's Bijapur district. The operation was conducted during the first fortnight of June 2025 in the National Park area. The deceased leaders were identified as Gautam alias Sudhakar and Bhaskar Rao, both members of the CPI(Maoist)'s Central and State Committees, respectively.

Recovery details Bodies of slain Maoists recovered after fierce encounters The bodies of the slain Maoists were recovered after fierce encounters between security personnel and Maoist cadres. Another body was identified as Mahesh Kodiyam, a resident of Irpagutta village under Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur District. An official statement confirmed that he was an active member of the CPI(Maoist) operating in the National Park Area division.

Ongoing probe Mahesh Kodiyam had served as a cook assistant The statement also revealed that Mahesh Kodiyam had served as a cook assistant at Irpagutta village's primary school till March 2025. Authorities are now probing how he got in touch with senior Maoist leaders Gautam and Bhaskar. A thorough, impartial investigation is on to look into all aspects of this case.