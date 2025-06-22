Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists killed in encounter; bodies recovered
What's the story
In a major anti-Maoist operation, security forces killed seven Maoists, including two top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation was conducted during the first fortnight of June 2025 in the National Park area. The deceased leaders were identified as Gautam alias Sudhakar and Bhaskar Rao, both members of the CPI(Maoist)'s Central and State Committees, respectively.
Recovery details
Bodies of slain Maoists recovered after fierce encounters
The bodies of the slain Maoists were recovered after fierce encounters between security personnel and Maoist cadres. Another body was identified as Mahesh Kodiyam, a resident of Irpagutta village under Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur District. An official statement confirmed that he was an active member of the CPI(Maoist) operating in the National Park Area division.
Ongoing probe
Mahesh Kodiyam had served as a cook assistant
The statement also revealed that Mahesh Kodiyam had served as a cook assistant at Irpagutta village's primary school till March 2025. Authorities are now probing how he got in touch with senior Maoist leaders Gautam and Bhaskar. A thorough, impartial investigation is on to look into all aspects of this case.
Public appeal
Police appeal to people linked to CPI(Maoist)
The police have once again appealed to all individuals who are directly or indirectly linked to the banned CPI(Maoist) organization to immediately cut all ties. They emphasized that continued involvement with this extremist group endangers public safety, disrupts regional peace, and jeopardizes the lives and futures of those associated with it. Home Minister Amit Shah declared earlier, "We are committed to eradicating Naxalism from India, and our target is to end it completely by March 31, 2026."