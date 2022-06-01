India

A domestic violence victim mother secures AIR 177 in UPSC

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 01, 2022, 10:25 am 3 min read

Shivangi Goyal with her proud parents and seven-year-old daughter.

Shivangi Goyal, a native of Hapur, has brought laurels to her family and the district by achieving 177th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)exam. Her path to success, however, has been difficult. Goyal is married, and has a daughter. She moved in with her parents after constantly being harassed by her in-laws. Her divorce case with husband is currently pending.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UPSC on Monday announced the results of the 2021 Civil Services Examination (CSE).

The top four UPSC ranks went to women this time.

The preliminary exam for the CSE was held in October 2021, and the main exam in January 2022.

The success story of Goyal holds significance as she achieved the feat while battling odds in personal life.

Statement Women can do anything they want: Goyal

"I want to give a message to those married women in society that if anything wrong happens to them at their in-laws' house, they should not be afraid," said Goyal while recalling her horrors. Show them that you can stand on your own feet. Women can do anything they want. If you work hard, you can become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer," she added.

Domestic Violence Shivangi prepared for UPSC after returning home with her daughter

Even before Goyal got married, she aspired to be an IAS officer. Later, she got married after two unsuccessful attempts at the exam. She returned to her mother's house with her seven-year-old daughter after experiencing domestic violence at the hands of her in-laws. "Papa said that whatever you want to do, do it," Goyal said, adding, "I thought, why not prepare for UPSC again."

Dream 'Dreamt of becoming an IAS officer since childhood'

Goyal said she had been looking forward to this day since her childhood when her school principal told her to prepare for CSE. She did self-study to pass UPSC with sociology as her subject with a lot of dedication and hard work. She attributes her parents and daughter to her success. Her father, Rajesh Goyal, is a businessman, and her mother is a housewife.

This year, a total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among other branches of the central government. The candidates were chosen based on their respective exam performances in all the three CSE rounds—the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview/personality test round.